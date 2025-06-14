New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) Four people, including a minor, were apprehended for committing a robbery at knifepoint at a cosmetics shop in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area, an official said on Saturday.

A purported video of the incident has gone viral on social media showing a group of boys entering the shop and carrying out the robbery.

"Investigators scanned CCTV footage from the crime spot and surrounding areas, which revealed the involvement of six individuals -- four who entered the shop and two others who waited outside," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma said.

Jatin (18), Yogesh (18), Parth (18) and a minor allegedly barged into the shop located at M-Block of Mangolpuri on Friday evening and held the shopkeeper at knifepoint before fleeing with cash amounting to Rs 8,000 -10,000, he said.

A tip-off was received that the four suspects were seen near Bapu Park in Mangolpuri. A trap was laid and all four were apprehended from the location, the DCP said.

Police said the knife used in the crime was recovered from Jatin, while looted cash was found in the possession of Yogesh and Parth.

During interrogation, the robbers allegedly told police they were addicts and had committed the robbery to get drugs. They had regrouped at Bapu Park to split the stolen amount after the crime, he added.

The juvenile apprehended in the case has a previous involvement in a robbery case, the DCP said.

Police are trying to trace two others who waited outside the shop during the robbery, he said.

