Gurugram, Feb 5 (PTI) A four-year-old girl died here on Monday after being buried in debris when a JCB engaged in road widening work hit a wall and it collapsed on an adjoining slum where the child was asleep, police said.

An FIR was lodged in the matter and the JCB driver was arrested, they added.

The incident took place in the Bengali Market area in Sector 81 here around 12:30 pm when the road expansion work by the Manesar Municipal Corporation was underway, the police said.

While digging the road, the JCB collided with a wall, collapsing it. A portion of a slum present on the other side of the 10-feet wall collapsed as well, trapping the girl in the debris, they said.

The mother of the girl was at work when the incident took place. The people nearby somehow took her out from the debris but she was already dead, the police said.

Angered over the incident, the locals accosted the JCB driver and beat him up before handing him over to a police team that had reached the spot, they said.

The deceased minor was identified as Jasmine and her family hails from Dinajpur in West Bengal, the police said, adding that it was her birthday today.

The police team seized the JCB. An FIR was registered against the JCB driver Ram Kishore at the Kherki Daula police station here and he was arrested, said police spokesperson Subhash Boken.

