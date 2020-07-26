Coimbatore, Jul 26 (PTI) A 48-year old man has been arrested on charges of uploading child pornography video on social media, police said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Sunil Kumar, hailing from Kerala and working in a canteen in the city airport premises. He is a resident of Malumichampatti in rural limits.

Police said he was arrested on Saturday night based on the details, including the IP (internet protocol) address, given by the National Crime Records Bureau that the man had uploaded the video on his Facebook page in May last.

Cases under Section 15 (i) of POCSO Act and Section 67A and 67B of IT Act were registered against him.PTI NVM SS

