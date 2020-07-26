Guwahati, July 26: Lottery results of Assam lotteries for Sunday, July 26 will be announced on the official lottery website assamlotteries.com today. Assam lotteries are held on all the days of the week and are held three times everyday. Each lottery has a unique name. For Sunday, the lottery results for 'Assam Future Loving' lottery, 'Assam Singam White' lottery, 'Assam Kuil Super' lottery will be declared online. People who have purchased the tickets for the lucky draw are advised to visit the official website and check the winner.

The lottery results for 'Assam Future Loving' has been declared at 12 noon, while that of 'Assam Singam White' and 'Assam Kuil Super' will be declared at 5 pm and 8 pm respectively. People have a chance to win exciting prizes in the state lotteries in Assam. The prize money of the Assam lottery ticket is Rs 7 on all the days of the week. The prize money for all three lotteries is the same every day. The first prize winner is eligible to win an award of Rs 5 lakh, the second winner is eligible to win Rs 25,000 while the the third prize winner will get Rs 10,000. Click Here to Check Assam Lottery Results for Saturday, July 11, 2020.

The Assam lotteries are arranged by the 'Bodoland Territorial Council (Assam)'. The winners who win over Rs 10,000 will have to submit a claim within thirty days of declaration of lottery 2020 results. The form is available on the official website of Assam lottery.

