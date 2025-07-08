Jaipur, Jul 8 (PTI) Five people have been injured after a vehicle driven by some sand mining operators allegedly drove over them following a clash in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, police said on Tuesday.

Three of the five critically injured were referred to a hospital in Ajmer, where their condition was stated to be stable. The injured have been identified as Sunil (22), Motiram (40), Ramlal (43), Noratram (50), and Pancharam (60).

A police officer said the incident occurred on Monday evening near the Aada Marg intersection on Rohisha Road in the Riyambadi area.

"The villagers stopped a vehicle full of coarse sand, which led to a clash between them and the leaseholders. It is alleged that during this time, an attempt was made to mow down the villagers with a vehicle," he said.

The police officer clarified that the mining was being done legally.

"A cross-FIR has been registered as the villagers damaged the vehicles of the sand mining operators. Five people were injured, and all are stable. Further investigation is underway, and no arrest has been made so far," he said.

After the attack, a large mob gathered at a hospital in the Riyambari area, demanding that the mining lease be closed and that those responsible for allegedly trying to run over the villagers be arrested.

Demonstrations continued late into the night, with negotiations happening between former Khinvsar MLA Narayan Beniwal, former MLA Indira Devi Bawari and administrative authorities.

Police said the authorities later agreed to temporarily close the disputed lease near Karni Mata temple and another lease in Suriyas until further orders. The local Tehsildar also issued a notice banning coarse sand mining at the site until July 21.

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal slammed the administration over the violence.

