Jammu, Nov 29 (PTI) Police have booked five people for entering a school here and allegedly misbehaving with the students and the staff, officials said on Friday.

According to police, the accused disrupted the morning assembly and created a ruckus within the school premises in the Kanachak area.

Also Read | RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024: Hall Ticket for Sub-Inspector December 2 Examination Released at rrbapply.gov.in, Know Steps To Download.

The accused also recorded a video without consent, shared it on social media and issued verbal threats, further aggravating the situation, they added.

Police have lodged a suo moto FIR against the accused and further investigation is underway, officials said.

Also Read | CAT 2024 Response Sheet and Answer Key Released At iimcat.ac.in, Know Steps to Download.

This decisive action underscores the police's commitment to ensuring safety and upholding law and order, particularly in educational institutions, the officials noted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)