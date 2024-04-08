Kota, April 8: A POCSO court here sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a 13-year-old girl in 2023. POCSO court 3 convicted Revadilal (50), a resident of Budadeet police station area, for raping a the girl in October last year and imposed a fine of Rs 21,000 on him, Public Prosecutor Lalit Kumar Sharma said. Rajasthan: POCSO Court Sentences 50-Year-Old Man to Life Imprisonment for Raping Minor Girl in Kota

On October 5, Revadilal, on the pretext of buying the minor wheat from ration shop, took her to an isolated place and raped her, he said. He threatened the minor of dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident. The girl told her parents about the ordeal after two days and then they moved to police, Sharma said. An FIR was registered against the accused. He was arrested and since then he had been in judicial custody, he said.

