Mathura (UP), Nov 3 (PTI) Six girl students residing in a nursing hostel fell unconscious on Friday morning following a leakage from chlorine gas cylinders in the nearby pump house, a senior official said.

They were immediately taken to a hospital, the official said, adding that the leakage has been controlled.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Ajay Kumar Verma said that chlorine gas leaked near the nursing hostel at around 11 am on Friday morning following which about six girl students became unconscious.

They were immediately admitted to the district hospital, where after treatment everyone's condition was found to be improving.

Meanwhile, fire tenders worked hard to control the leakage within an hour after which the situation was completely brought under control.

Many years ago, water was supplied to the district hospital from the water pump house built here for which two cylinders filled with chlorine gas of 100 kg were kept there.

It is not known yet what caused the leakage on Friday due to which the nursing students of the hostel located nearby became unconscious. Since there is no use of these cylinders now, the process of removing them has started, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)