Sambhal (UP), Mar 25 (PTI) Police on Tuesday arrested six persons in connection with the murder of BJP leader Gulfam Singh Yadav, who was allegedly killed with a lethal injection, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on March 10 when Gulfam Singh Yadav, 60, was at his village farm and three unidentified men arrived on a motorcycle and injected him with a poisonous substance, police said.

Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Bishnoi said that Mahesh Yadav, Gram Pradhan of Madhli village, and his son Ravi Yadav quarrelled with Gulfam Singh during the MLC elections.

Gulfam Singh Yadav was planning to move a no-confidence motion against block pramukh Ravi Yadav due to which this incident was planned and executed. In this case, Mahesh Yadav, Ravi Yadav, Vikas Yadav, Mukesh, Ramniwas and Sudhir have been arrested and sent to jail, the SP said.

He added that police also examined the CCTV footage during the investigation.

"Yadav was taken to Aligarh for treatment but died on the way. A police team was deployed to investigate the case," Circle Officer (Gunnaur) Deepak Tiwari had earlier said.

Tiwari had also said Yadav was associated with the BJP. He had contested an assembly bypoll on a BJP ticket.

