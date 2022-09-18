Shillong, Sep 18 (PTI) At least 62 projects had overshot their scheduled completion dates by over one or more than 10 years in Meghalaya resulting in time and cost overrun beside denying benefits to the beneficiaries, a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India tabled in the Assembly said.

At least nine projects worth over Rs 233 crore were delayed by over 10 years and the total expenditure on these incomplete projects was Rs 165.39 crore, the report stated.

Also Read | UPSC CAPF Result 2022 Declared at upsc.gov.in; Know Steps To Check Score.

Since 2018, a total of 32 projects worth over Rs 1,638 crore are incomplete and the expenditure incurred so far is Rs 214.37 crore, it stated.

The CAG report stated that delay in completing projects led to time overrun and cost overrun, besides denying the desired benefits to the beneficiary.

Also Read | Cheetahs Back in India After Seven Decades: What Are Major Differences Between a Cheetah, Leopard and Jaguar?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)