Gurugram, Jun 28 (PTI) As many as 783 trainee constables, including postgraduates and a PhD holder, were formally inducted into the Haryana Police Force after completing their training at a grand passing-out parade held at the Haryana Police Training Centre, officials said on Saturday.

The batch comprises 519 men and 264 women constables, with many of them hailing from rural backgrounds. According to Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Shatrujeet Kapur, 718 of the new recruits are from rural areas and 65 from urban centres.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 28, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

A total of 201 trainees are postgraduates, including one PhD, two LLBs, eight MBAs, three MTechs, 34 BTechs, six MCAs, eight BCAs, and 31 BEd degree holders, a senior police official said.

The ceremony was presided over by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, who inspected the parade, took the salute, and extended his best wishes to the newly inducted constables. The parade was commanded by female trainee Renu, who was hailed as an example of women's empowerment.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 28, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Addressing the gathering, Mohan said joining the police force is not merely a profession but a commitment to serving society. He stated that the constables had been thoroughly trained in the three new central laws — the Indian Judicial Code, the Indian Civil Defence Code, and the Indian Evidence Act — and would implement them effectively in their duties.

Highlighting the force's achievements, DGP Shatrujeet Kapur said Haryana Police had recorded a 50 per cent decline in cyber fraud cases in 2025 compared to earlier years, with five times more recoveries made and an average of 21 cyber criminals arrested daily, up from five in 2023.

"The 112 emergency service has become a robust response mechanism, with assistance provided within an average of 7 minutes and 12 seconds. The service has a satisfaction rate of 92 per cent," Kapur said, adding that there has also been a marked reduction in serious crimes against women in the last two years.

He also mentioned the state government's welfare measures for police personnel, including a uniform allowance of Rs 7,500 per year, a ration allowance of Rs 2,100 per month, a 20 per cent special allowance for trainers, and the implementation of a mobile allowance.

Inspector General of Police (Training Centre) B. Satheesh Balan congratulated the trainees and expressed confidence that the new constables would uphold the traditions of Haryana Police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)