Srinagar, Jul 25 (PTI) Over 8,000 pilgrims on Friday offered prayers to at the cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas, taking the total number of yatris to 3.60 lakh, officials said.

A total of 8,181 pilgrims had 'darshan' at the 3,800-metre high cave shrine on Friday, the officials said.

They said the yatris included 6,326 males, 1,264 females, 84 children, 56 sadhus, three sadhvis, and 448 security forces personnel.

So far, 3,60,320 yatris have visited the cave shrine since the yatra started on July 3.

