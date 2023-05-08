New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Co-working operator 91Springboard has taken on lease 40,000 square feet office space in Gurugram to start a new centre with more than 1,000 seats capacity as demand for flexible workspace has risen post-Covid.

91Springboard has already started the centre at Udyog Vihar in Gurugram. This is its fourth co-working centre in the city, the company said in a statement.

With the opening of this new centre, the company now offers over 20,000 desks across eight cities.

Having established its first co-working centre in Delhi in 2012, 91Springboard currently has 24 centres across Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Noida, Pune, and Goa.

