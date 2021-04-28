New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) ABB India said it has received shareholders' approval for Rs 5 per share dividend payout for fiscal 2020 (January-December) at its annual general meeting held on Wednesday.

The proposal to declare a dividend of Rs 5 per equity share of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2020 was approved with requisite majority in the AGM, it said in a BSE filing.

The company follows the January to December financial year.

ABB India had on Tuesday posted a more than two-fold jump in net profit to Rs 151 crore for the January-March quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 66 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2020, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,629.15 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,522.24 crore a year ago.

