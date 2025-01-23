Jaipur, Jan 23 (PTI) Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) teams on Thursday raided the premises of a senior transport officer posted in Jaipur, an official said.

The raids have been conducted in different cities of Rajasthan as well as in a city of Uttar Pradesh. More than five teams are involved in this operation, which started on Thursday morning at Assistant RTO Sanjay Sharma's premises, the official said.

The agency had received complaints of corruption against the officer.

Additional SP, ACB Ajmer, Bhagchand Meena said that action is being taken against Sharma for allegedly having assets disproportionate to his income.

He said that searches are going on at 10 different locations in Jaipur, Bharatpur and Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh). Meena said that the teams are also searching the accused officer's native village in Moradabad. His relatives and friends are also being questioned, Meena added.

Teams have also reached the houses of friends and other people associated with the accused officer in Vaishali Nagar, Shyam Nagar and Paniwala in Jaipur. According to the ACB, the agency is searching at eight places in Jaipur.

