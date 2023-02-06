New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Construction equipment manufacturer ACE on Monday announced the launch of its electric crane with lifting capacity of 180 tonnes.

The introduction of electric vehicles (EVs) in the construction equipment will be the first step in contributing towards reducing the carbon footprints.

Also Read | Adani Group Shares End Lower; Group Companies' Combined Mcap Dips by Rs 9.5 Lakh Crore.

"ACE - Action Construction Equipment (ACE)... unveiled India's first fully electric mobile crane, India's largest indigenous mobile crane with 180 tonnes lifting capacity, and India's first self-propelled aerial work platforms among other new offerings at Bauma Conexpo 2023, Greater Noida," the company said.

As part of the initiative to introduce sustainable technologies, the electric crane has been specially designed to deliver optimum power and productivity while maintaining the versatility of the equipment for Indian conditions.

Also Read | Adani Group Promoters To Prepay USD 1.11 Billion-Loans To Release Pledged Shares.

With 4-wheel drive and required traction, this electric crane is suitable for rough terrain operations and is equipped with safety features with durability and stability.

"With the new launches, we are taking forward the government-led 'Make in India' initiative," ACE Ltd Executive Director Sorab Agarwal said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)