New Delhi, Mar 11 (PTI) Messe Frankfurt India along with Auto Component Manufacturers of India (ACMA) will conduct first post-pandemic physical edition of industry event Automechanika at Pragati Maidan from February 1-3, 2024, a release said on Friday.

The event would also mark a shift in the exhibition cycle from odd years to even years for the leading auto component aftermarket event.

Automotive component and aftermarket professionals from all over the world converge at Automechanika events worldwide to take advantage of endless business opportunities presented, make connections and build new relationships.

"The Aftermarket, through agility, has continued to maintain its vibrancy despite the challenges. With the changes in calendar of global auto shows and readjustment of the exhibition cycle to even years, I am sure that ACMA Automechanika New Delhi will continue to be a successful event and its legacy carried on," ACMA Director General Vinnie Mehta said in a statement.

In alignment with the calendar of global auto shows, the Auto Expo will be held every odd year from 2023 onwards. The auto components show held in tandem with the motor show will thus take place at the same time.

“The shift to an even year cycle will ensure the industry has a common networking point every year and secures business continuity," Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Executive Director and Board Member Raj Manek stated.

Despite the challenges, the automotive aftermarket has been resilient throughout the last two years and supporting the sector's increased focus on deep-localisation will be a key goal of the first post-pandemic edition of ACMA Automechanika New Delhi, he added.

