New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd on Friday climbed nearly 4 per cent as the company will replace Shree Cement Ltd from National Stock Exchange's benchmark index Nifty 50 from September 30.

The stock climbed 3.67 per cent to settle at Rs 3,352 on the NSE. During the day, it jumped 4.21 per cent to Rs 3,369.40.

At the BSE, it advanced 3.84 per cent to Rs 3,356.95.

Shares of Shree Cement fell 2.25 per cent to Rs 21,100 on the NSE.

Adani Enterprises is the flagship company of Adani Group and Shree Cement is the leading cement-making firm, owning brands such as Roofon, Bangur Power, Shree Jung Rodhak, Bangur Cement and Rockstrong.

The Index Maintenance Sub-Committee - Equity (IMSC) of NSE Indices Limited has decided to make the changes as a part of its periodic review, a release said on Thursday.

