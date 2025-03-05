New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Adani Foundation on Wednesday felicitated over 1,000 'Lakhpati Didis' and vowed to create a gender-inclusive workforce and society.

It has also supported over 850 women become self-reliant by enhancing their entrepreneurial skills, the Foundation, which is social welfare and development arm of the Adani Group, said in a statement.

"Ahead of International Women's Day (March 8), Adani Foundation felicitates over 1,000 'Lakhpati Didis' at an event at Mundra, Gujarat. It reiterates commitment to create a gender-inclusive society and promote women's self-reliance," the statement said.

The Foundation said it has been working tirelessly in Kutch and beyond to empower women and make them self-reliant.

By providing them with necessary support and guidance and facilitating their skill development and entrepreneurship opportunities, it is committed to enhancing their socio-economic conditions and promoting their financial independence.

Besides, the Foundation has played an instrumental role in mobilizing, encouraging and counselling the women to join Adani Solar across an array of job roles, including technical associates, engineering positions in Human Resources (HR), manufacturing and production departments.

"For women to truly progress, the support of family, community, and the corporate sector is essential. When women are empowered to balance their professional and personal lives, they not only excel in their careers but also drive a positive change within their families and society," Pankti Shah, CSR Head, Gujarat, Adani Foundation, said.

Sharing her journey, Gadhavi Sonal Ram, a Technical Associate at Adani Solar, said, "Earlier, it was unimaginable for girls in my community to step out for work due to the unavailability of safe transportation. But with Adani Solar's dedicated transport facility, I commute to my workplace comfortably, with my family assured about my safety."

A Lakhpati Didi is a Self-Help Group member who earns an annual household income of Rs 1 lakh or more. This income is calculated for at least four agricultural seasons and/or business cycles, with an average monthly income exceeding Rs 10,000, so that it is sustainable.

The Lakhpati initiative facilitates diversified livelihood activities, by ensuring convergence across all government departments/ ministries, private sector and market players.

