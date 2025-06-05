New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Ports-to-energy conglomerate Adani Group saw a 29 per cent rise in tax outgo across portfolio companies to nearly Rs 75,000 crore, it said on Thursday.

This includes both direct and indirect taxes paid, as well as payments towards employee social security.

"For fiscal year 2025 (April 2024 to March 2025 financial year), the Adani Group's total contribution to the exchequer increased by 29 per cent to Rs 74,945 crore, from Rs 58,104 crore in FY 2023-24, through its portfolio of listed entities," it said in a statement.

The Rs 74,945 crore tax outgo in FY25 is roughly the cost of building the entire Mumbai Metro network - an infrastructure lifeline for millions of people. It's also nearly enough to host a modern-day Olympics.

Of the total contribution of Rs 74,945 crore, direct contributions stood at Rs 28,720 crore, indirect contributions stood at Rs 45,407 crore, while other contributions added at Rs 818 crore.

The conglomerate said that among its publicly listed entities, the leading contributors include Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), Adani Cement Limited (ACL), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), and Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL).

"The details are covered in the independent annual reports published by seven of the group's listed entities - Adani Enterprises Limited, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, Adani Green Energy Limited, Adani Energy Solutions Limited, Adani Power Limited, Adani Total Gas Limited, and Ambuja Cements Limited," the statement said.

The figure also includes the tax paid by three other listed companies - NDTV, ACC and Sanghi Industries - that are held by the seven companies.

The group has also published a document titled 'Basis of Preparation and Approach to Tax' on the websites of its seven entities, which provides a complete breakdown of Adani Group's global tax and other contributions, it said.

It includes direct contributions like global taxes, duties, and other charges borne by Adani's portfolio of companies, indirect contributions like global taxes and duties collected and paid on behalf of other stakeholders, and other contributions like social security, contributed for the benefit of the employees.

"Adani Group considers tax transparency as an integral part of its broader ESG framework. Through this voluntary initiative, the Group aims to demonstrate its commitment to transparency, foster stakeholder trust, and contribute to a more accountable global tax environment. The group strives to harmonise growth with social responsibility, aiming to transform India's infrastructure landscape while promoting innovation and creating long-term value for stakeholders," the statement added. PTI

