New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) Adani Power Ltd on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with MPSEZ Utilities Limited (MUL) for power supply.

In a regulatory filing, Adani Power said the power supply agreement is for 15 years.

"Adani Power has entered into a long-term power supply agreement (PSA) with MUL for 360 MW capacity to be supplied from its 4,620 MW power plant at Mundra, Gujarat, for 15 years," it said.

