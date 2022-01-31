New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The initial public offer of edible oil major Adani Wilmar Limited received 17.37 times subscription on its final day on Monday.

The IPO received bids for 2,12,87,80,550 shares against 12,25,46,150 shares on offer, according to an update on BSE.

Also Read | Apple iMac Pro 2022 Coming Soon With Design Similar To 24-inch M1 iMac.

The category meant for non-institutional investors was subscribed 56.30 times, while Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 5.73 times subscription and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) 3.92 times.

The initial public offer of up to Rs 3,600 crore was in a price range of Rs 218-230 per share.

Also Read | Vivo T1 5G Teased on Flipkart; India Launch on February 9, 2022.

Adani Wilmar, which sells cooking oils and some other food products under the Fortune brand, is a 50:50 joint venture between business conglomerate Adani group and Singapore-based Wilmar.

On Tuesday, Adani Wilmar Ltd had raised Rs 940 crore from anchor investors.

The proceeds of the public issue will be used to fund capital expenditure, reduce debt and for acquisitions.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, J P Morgan India, BofA Securities India, Credit Suisse Securities (India), ICICI Securities, HDFC Bank and BNP Paribas were the managers to the offer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)