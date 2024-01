New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC on Monday reported a 26 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 209.34 crore in the December quarter.

In comparison, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 166.3 crore in the same quarter of the preceding fiscal, the asset management firm said in a regulatory filing.

Total income grew to Rs 420.96 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 363.17 crore in the October-December period of the preceding fiscal (2022-23).

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, a joint venture between Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life (India) AMC Investments Inc, is primarily the investment manager of Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund. It is one of the leading asset management companies in India.

