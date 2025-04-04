Balrampur (UP), Apr 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commenced a two-day visit to Balrampur on Friday, starting with an inspection of the ongoing Navratri Mela at the Tulsipur Devipatan temple, according to a statement here.

Adityanath is scheduled to spend the night at the Devipatan temple. On Saturday, he will visit the Maa Pateshwari Devi Shakti Peeth to observe Vasant Navratri 'ashtami'.

Also Read | TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2025: Notification Released For 1,299 Sub-Inspector Vacancies at tnusrb.tn.gov.in; Know Age Limit, Eligibility Criteria and Other Important Details.

Authorities have heightened security measures in the Devipatan temple area in anticipation of the chief minister's visit.

During his inspection, Divisional Commissioner Shashi Bhushan Lal Sushil, District Magistrate Pawan Agarwal, Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar, and other senior district officials were present.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on April 4: Parveen Babi, Robert Downey Jr., Maya Angelou and Harvey Elliott - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on April 4.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)