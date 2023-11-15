Mumbai, Nov 15 (PTI) Aerospace components maker Aequs on Wednesday said it has secured a long-term contract from European aircraft major Airbus for the supply of critical components for A320 family, A330neo and A350 aircraft.

Under the terms of the agreement, Aequs will make detailed parts, parts with bench assembly for wings, fuselage, and pylons for these planes for 10 years, Aequs said.

Also Read | Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 3: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif’s Spy Action-Thriller Collects Rs 240 Crore Worldwide!.

Aequs has been a longstanding supplier to Airbus and the latest supply order from the aircraft OEM comes as a big boost to the company as it sets its eyes on a two-fold increase in its aerospace revenue in the next three years from around USD 100-million at present.

"This contract is a significant moment in Aequs' journey with Airbus. We are proud to stand alongside the world's largest aircraft maker as a long-term strategic partner.

Also Read | Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 192 Officer Posts at centralbankofindia.co.in, Know Eligibility, Selection Process, and Other Details.

"It is also a testimony to the confidence in Aequs by global OEMs to enter into deeper and longer relationships, particularly at a time when the global supply chain is passing through a recalibration," said Aravind Melligeri, Chairman and CEO, Aequs in a statement.

The Karnataka-based company late last month announced raising USD 54 million (Rs 448 crore) in a fresh round of equity funding from a bunch of investors led by Singapore-based Amansa Capital for entry into a new vertical -- consumer electronics and existing operations.

Currently, it provides vertically integrated product solutions across the aerospace, toys, and consumer durable goods industries with manufacturing facilities across India, France, and the US with manufacturing facilities across India, France, and the US.

After expanding into Europe and the US, the focus has come back to India to grow here, Melligeri told PTI.

"We are growing at 30-50 per cent year-on-year on aerospace side and expecting to grow at 20-30 per cent in the next five years. And through 2030 we have a great visibility of the order book. The good part of the aerospace (business) is that (in this) we sign long-term contracts," he said.

"We will double our revenue in the next three years in aerospace side from about USD 100-million," he added.

According to him, India's components and assembly side exports from a purely manufacturing perspective, should be around USD 1-billion with components exports estimated at closer to USD 500 million or somewhere in that range.

This can be use as a leverage because India is one of the largest markets today whereas its aerospace export is not in line with whatever it imports (aircraft and engines), he said, adding that government needs to do something on this as "it is important that India gets its fair share as a country.

The part of the funds that the Aequs raised during the latest round was to support the growth and also to enter new vertical -- consumer electronics for making precision components for the industry, he said.

"We are keeping some dry powder for the future opportunities because we have seen a significant growth coming out of aerospace. It may accelerate further because Western suppliers are having challenges in manpower availability and cost of capital," he said.

The new vertical leverages the capability that Aequs has built on all these years, Melligeri said, adding, "we make a lot of parts for aerospace with very low volume, but when you get to consumer electronics, it's going to be few parts, but large volume.

Noting that manufacturing of consumer electronics has historically been focused in China, which is a big market too, he said India is also now opening up as market and "manufacturing also makes sense to do that."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)