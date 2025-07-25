Gurugram, Jul 25 (PTI) Gurugram Police has arrested an African national and seized 15.22 gm of MDMA, 15.34 gm of cocaine and Rs 3,120 cash from his possession, officials said on Friday.

Fasija, a citizen of Dakar, Senegal, came to India on a business visa in March 2024, police said, adding that an FIR was registered against him at the DLF Phase 3 police station.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Makes India Shine at World Stage, Tops List of Global Democratic Leaders With 75% Approval; US President Donald Trump Ranks 8th.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he purchased the drugs from another foreign national in Delhi and was going to sell them in Gurugram to make a profit, police said.

"The drugs have been seized and we are questioning the accused,” a spokesperson for Gurugram Police said.

Also Read | Digital Intelligence Platform: DoT Launches Online Secure Platform to Tackle Cybercrime and Financial Frauds.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)