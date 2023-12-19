New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Ageas Federal Life Insurance on Tuesday announced a partnership with NKGSB Co-operative Bank to expand its distribution network.

NKGSB Co-operative Bank has 104 branches spread over Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2023: Admit Card for Preliminary Examination of Junior Associates Likely To Be Released Soon at sbi.co.in, Know How To Download.

"NKGSB Co-operative Bank, known for its strong customer base and extensive network, adds a valuable dimension to Ageas Federal Life Insurance's distribution strategy," Vighnesh Shahane, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Ageas Federal Life Insurance, said in a statement.

The partnership with NKGSB Co-operative Bank focuses on Bancassurance to promote and sell insurance products, the insurer said.

Also Read | DU Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 51 Assistant Professor Posts, Apply Online at colrec.uod.ac.in.

"Teaming up with Ageas Federal Life Insurance allows us to offer a broader range of financial products and services...," Himangi Nadkarni, Chairperson at NKGSB Co-operative Bank, said.

Ageas Federal Life Insurance declared a net profit of Rs 114 crore in fiscal 2022-23, a growth of 21 per cent from the previous financial year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)