Mumbai, Feb 15 (PTI) Agrifood fintech platform Ayekart on Thursday said it raised USD 6.5 million or Rs 53 crore in a funding round led by Omnivore, Siana Capital, and Unleash Capital Partners.

With this series-A funding round, the startup aims to expand its operations nationwide and cater to a larger audience including farmer producer organizations, food manufacturers, distributors, and retailers.

Founded in December 2020 by Debarshi Dutta, Ashutosh Singh, and Milind Borgikar, the startup provides fintech and supply chain solutions to traditional businesses in the agrifood value chain, boosting efficiency and convenience.

It operates in 18 states with over 9,000 active merchants on its platform, and has facilitated over 2.5 lakh transactions worth over Rs 2,100 crore in gross traded value, the company said in a statement.

