New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar will preside over two-day 'Chintan Shivir' starting Friday in the national capital to discuss out-of-box innovative ideas for welfare of farmers.

Ministers of state for agriculture Kailash Choudhary and Shobha Karandlaje will also be present in the brainstorming session.

"This Shivir is being organised not to only brainstorm on the progress made in agriculture but also plan for future requirements, maximize exports and modernize the Indian agriculture in the coming days," the agriculture ministry said in a statement.

It will provide a unique opportunity for free flow of innovative ideas breaking the barrier of hierarchy and giving out-of-box innovative ideas for welfare of farmers and for taking agriculture to the next level, it said.

It is a first-of-its-kind effort intended to have focused discussions on identified themes with participation of ministry officials and experts from both public and private sectors, it added.

The objective of the programme is to have discussions on identified thematic areas: climate resilient agriculture, leveraging private sector in agriculture, use of digital technology in agriculture, enhancing export of agricultural products, ease of doing farming business, strengthening extension system and integrated nutrient management for soil health.

