New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Agrinnovate India Limited (AGIN), the commercial arm of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), has declared its first-ever dividend of Rs 1.42 crore for the 2023-24 fiscal since its inception in 2011.

The dividend was formally presented to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan in a ceremony also attended by Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi and ICAR Director General M L Jat.

"AGIN has made a dividend payment for the first time since its inception," an official statement said.

Established in 2011, AGIN serves as the bridge between agricultural research and practical implementation, playing a crucial role in transferring, evaluating, and scaling up agri-technologies across India to benefit farmers and entrepreneurs.

The dividend declaration underscores AGIN's commitment to financial sustainability, institutional accountability, and its broader mission of advancing India's agricultural innovation ecosystem.

