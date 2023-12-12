New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Artificial intelligence has the potential to address global issues and improve lives across the world, but also presents challenges, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday.

The minister termed Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit as a significant moment for international collaboration on this new technology.

Also Read | Highest-Paid CEOs in India: Seven Out of 10 Top Paid Chief Executives Come From IT Sector, Take a Look.

AI also presents challenges as it is not amenable to geographical boundaries, Vaishnaw, who is Minister for IT and Electronics, said at GPAI Summit 2023.

"Disruptive technologies like AI (artificial intelligence) raise question on how should society respond to such development," he said.

Also Read | Vishnu Deo Sai Appointed as Chhattisgarh CM: From Village Sarpanch to Chief Minister, All You Need to Know About BJP’s Tribal Leader.

India is committed to democratisaiton of technology and use of technology for inclusive growth, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)