New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) AI-based global admissions platform Ambitio on Wednesday said it has raised USD 2 million in seed funding.

According to a statement, the AI-powered admissions startup, Ambitio, has announced a USD 2 million in a seed funding round led by BLinC Invest, with participation from Ritu Bapna (Co-founder, Impetus), along with a few soonicorn founders and angel investors from the UK and India.

Founded by IIT-BHU graduates Dirghayu Kaushik and Vikrant Shivalik, Ambitio is India's first AI-driven admissions platform, it stated.

Ambitio leverages over 10 million data points to generate intelligent, tailored insights for each student, while also providing access to admission experts for one-on-one guidance, as per the statement.

In the next two years, the company plans to help over 5,00,000 students access global education.

"Students spend more than 300 hours just researching and applying to their target universities", says Dirghayu Kaushik, Co-founder and CEO of Ambitio.

With the help of AI, Ambitio analyses over 1 million successful applications to create a personalised strategy, and matches students to the best-fit universities using real admission data.

Vikrant Shivalik, COO and Co-Founder at Ambitio, said, "Our students have secured admits in top colleges like Harvard, Stanford, Columbia, and Oxford, and dozens of top universities. There is a science to cracking such top admits... At Ambitio, we believe we have cracked a code that actually works for every student."

