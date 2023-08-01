New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Telecom operator Bharti Airtel is looking to garner a major share in enterprise communication services segment of small and medium businesses with its new Airtel IQ Reach platform, a senior company official said on Tuesday.

Airtel's communications platform as a service (CPaas) Airtel IQ Reach will enable small and medium businesses to engage with target customers with prepaid pay-as-you-go plans.

"About 20-25 per cent of target message market is small and medium businesses for promotion. That is the market which we would like to go after and be market leaders in terms of message volumes," Airtel Business, Head – Digital Products & Services, Abhishek Biswal said.

He said that Airtel IQ subscribers will need to spend Rs 10,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh per month to avail the service.

It is a prepaid self-serve platform which will enable businesses to send personalised communications to pre-defined customer segments.

