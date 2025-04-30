Amritsar, Apr 30 (PTI) Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj on Wednesday congratulated Punjab-origin candidates for their victory in the Canada elections.

"It is a matter of great pride for Punjab and the Sikh community that our people are achieving major accomplishments abroad through their talent, intelligence and hard work," he said.

More than 20 Punjab-origin candidates were elected to the House of Commons in Canada on Tuesday. Around 65 Punjab-origin candidates had contested the Canada's Federal polls, won by the Liberal Party.

Jathedar Gargaj noted that the Canadian election results are evidence that Sikhs are earning recognition in every field.

He also encouraged all the victorious Punjabi and Sikh leaders to uphold their cultural identity in Canada and to lead their lives according to the principles of 'Gurmat' (Sikh teachings).

The jathedar said all elected Punjabi and Sikh representatives should not only represent the local population in Canada but also advocate for the concerns of their own community.

He also extended congratulations to Mark Carney, leader of Canada's Liberal Party, on his election victory.

