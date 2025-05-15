Lucknow, May 15 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over alleged deteriorating condition of the Gomti, ridiculing the CM's call for public participation in the river's cleanliness drive.

Yadav's remarks came a day after CM Adityanath directed that a detailed project report be prepared within a month to give concrete shape to the vision of an ‘Aviral-Nirmal Gomti'.

Also Read | UPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Out at upsc.gov.in: Union Public Service Commission Releases Examination Schedule for Next Year, Know Dates for CSE Prelims and Mains Exam.

Adityanath had also emphasised the need to transform the revival of polluted rivers into a mass movement.

Sharing a newspaper clipping on X, which reported the CM's directive for a DPR on cleaning the Gomti, Yadav ridiculed the BJP's governance model and the CM's call for public participation in the river's clean-up drive.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on May 15: Madhuri Dixit, Andy Murray, Zara Tindall and Ousmane Dembele - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on May 15.

"The public has now decided to turn the BJP's so-called 'cleanliness program' into a campaign to clean the BJP out of power," Yadav wrote on X in Hindi.

"Once the BJP is removed, everything will automatically be cleaned," the former CM said.

Referring to past promises made by the Adityanath government, Yadav also questioned the status of the much-publicised "world-class fountains" that were reportedly installed in the Gomti Riverfront area.

"The public that the Chief Minister is now handing over the responsibility to, is asking where did the world-class fountains in the Gomti vanish? Were they stolen in broad daylight or sold off through mutual settlement?" he asked.

Yadav also accused the CM of attempting to shift blame for the failure of the river rejuvenation efforts. "The chief minister is now preparing to put the blame for his own failures on the people," he alleged.

The Gomti river, which flows through the heart of Lucknow, has long been plagued by pollution and unregulated waste discharge, despite multiple clean-up efforts by successive governments.

The Gomti Riverfront, among the most scenic landscapes in the capital, was built during the previous Samajwadi Party government led by Yadav. The project was opened for public in 2016.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)