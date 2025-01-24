Kannauj (UP), Jan 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday alleged Akhilesh Yadav's championing of the Dalits and marginalised was "fake" and his term "PDA" for them meant "Parivar Development Agency," under which he patronised the mafias.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had, ahead of the last year's general election, coined the term PDA (Pichchde, Dalits, and Adivasi).

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister is at present a Lok Sabha member from Kannauj.

"Their PDA means 'Parivaar Development Agency,' under which goons, criminals, and mafias get protection. That is why people rejected SP in the elections," Maurya told reporters after the BJP's 'Samvidhan Gaurav' seminar in Kannauj.

Maurya also attacked the Congress, saying the two parties insulted Dr B R Ambedkar, widely hailed as the architect of the Indian Constitution and an icon of Dalits.

He alleged that the SP insulted him by changing the name of Kannauj's medical college, while the BJP honoured Ambedkar by naming it after him.

On Arvind Kejriwal, who is looking at securing a third term as chief minister of Delhi, he said, "Kejriwal polluted Yamuna. BJP will clean it."

