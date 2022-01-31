Alibag, Jan 31 (PTI) A court in Alibag in Maharashtra's Raigad has directed an expert to inspect the progress and quality of work on the Mumbai-Goa national highway, which passes through the district.

Advocate Ajay Uppadhye on Monday said he had filed an application on this issue on July 26, 2017 and Judge RR Patil of the Civil Court in Alibag had given this order now.

Uppadhye said the expert will inspect the stretch of the highway here on February 1-2 in the presence of representatives of the collectorate, Zilla Parishad, NHAI, police and regional transport office (RTO) and will submit a report in one month.

