New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Amazon India on Wednesday said it is extending a 100 per cent SoA (Sell on Amazon) fee waiver for 10 weeks, a move aimed at helping over 10 lakh artisans, weavers and women entrepreneurs who are part of its 'Karigar' and 'Saheli' programmes on its platform.

"The 'Stand for Handmade' initiative is aimed at helping over 10 lakh entrepreneurs including artisans, weavers and women entrepreneurs rebound from the economic disruption caused by COVID-19," Amazon India Head - MSME Empowerment and Seller Experience Pranav Bhasin said.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord Smartphone Sold Out on Amazon.in & OnePlus.in, Next Phase of Pre-Orders on July 8.

More than 8 lakh artisans and weavers from Amazon Karigar programme, and over 2.8 lakh women entrepreneurs from Amazon Saheli programme will benefit from 100 per cent SoA fee waiver for 10 weeks, he added.

The fee waiver will also be available to the new sellers joining the two programmes, Bhasin added.

Also Read | 2020 Honda Livo BS6 Motorcycle Launched in India at Rs 69,422; Prices, Variants, Specifications, Features & Other Detail.

The company, which competes with Walmart-backed Flipkart and others in India, has also created a 'Stand for Handmade' storefront to help generate customer demand for the locally crafted, handmade products from Karigar and Saheli sellers.

"Customers can discover and purchase products from artisans and women entrepreneurs from different parts of the country by visiting specific pages created for selection from North, South, East, West and Central India. The store also has a curated selection of products for women, by women," he said.

Bhasin added that the initiative will help generate demand for these products while helping these sellers with working capital needs as they look to rebound from the economic disruption caused by this unprecedented pandemic.

Amazon.in has partnered with 22 government emporiums and five government bodies to showcase authentic crafts. Karigar programme showcases over 60,000 products, including more than 270 unique arts and crafts from over 20 states.

"We have on-boarded Himadri Emporium (Uttarakhand Handloom and Handicraft Development Council) and Shabari Chhattisgarh State Emporium. This will help over 10,000 artisans and weavers associated with them to showcase their products on the 'Stand for Handmade' storefront and reach millions of Amazon customers," Bhasin said.

These artisans will bring on the storefront unique products like traditional Aipan art from Uttarakhand and Dhokra or bell metal crafted products from Bastar district of Chhattisgarh, he added. PTI SR MKJ 07012047 NNNN buildup for Marcelo's strike from inside the area in the 37th.

Eibar, sitting two points outside the relegation zone, got its only goal from Pedro Bigas in the 60th.

Ramos had scored the first goal at the Alfredo Di Stéfano when it was inaugurated with an exhibition match in 2006.

"The truth is we are all thrilled to be back on the field again," Ramos said.

"We couldn't wait for the league to start again, to compete again, and the best way to do that is with a win."

Madrid is expected to play all of its remaining home matches at the Alfredo Di Stéfano because the Bernabéu will continue to undergo renovation work during the summer.

The club is likely to remain at the stadium for the rest of the season even if fans are allowed back before then, which the league has said is a possibility.

ATLÉTICO HELD

Atlético Madrid's struggles continued as its season resumed after being held 1-1 at Athletic Bilbao for its third straight league draw.

The setback kept Diego Simeone's team in sixth place, outside the Champions League spots.

The goals at the empty San Mamés Stadium came a couple of minutes apart late in the first half, with Athletic's Iker Muniain scoring in the 37th and Atlético equalizing with Diego Costa in the 39th for his first goal since last October.

During the celebration, Costa held the jersey of Atlético women's team player Virginia Torrecilla, who is recovering from brain surgery to remove a tumor.

It was the 13th league draw for Atlético, which has only two wins in its last nine league matches.

"We earned a draw at a tough place but we need to start winning three points if we want to stay in contention to qualify for the Champions League," Atlético midfielder Jorge "Koke" Resurrección said.

"It will be difficult if we don't start winning matches."

Atlético's last match before the break had been an away victory against Liverpool that eliminated the titleholders in the Champions League round of 16. But Atlético had drawn its last two league matches — against Sevilla and Espanyol — to drop in the standings and remain far from the leaders. It trails Barcelona by 15 points with 10 rounds left.

Atlético has the same 46 points as fifth-place Getafe and is a point behind fourth-place Real Sociedad, which drew 1-1 with Osasuna at home on Sunday.

Athletic, which had won two in a row before the break, stayed in 10th place. AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)