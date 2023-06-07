New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday reviewed the progress of computerisation of office of the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS) in the national capital.

The CRCS office, which is responsible for administration of Multi State Cooperative Societies (MSCS) Act, 2002, is being computerised to create a digital ecosystem for Multi State Cooperative Societies to facilitate all their activities including registration of new societies.

"The computerisation project will greatly help in registration of new MSCS and facilitate working of existing MSCS," the cooperation ministry said in a statement.

The computerisation work has already been started. Version I of the software is based on existing MSCS Act and Rules. Version II will incorporate proposed amendments to the MSCS Act and Rules and it will enhance the initial version by addressing any gaps or deficiencies based on user feedback, it said.

The computerisation will facilitate complete paperless submission and processing of applications; automatic compliance with MSCS Act and Rules through software enhance; ease of doing business; digital communication; transparent processing; improved analytics and management information systems.

The ministry further said a software and portal is being developed which is targeted to be launched by June 26.

"During the review meeting, the minister directed that the youth should also be involved for better utilisation and improved analytics of the portal through competitions to be organised by the CRCS office," the statement said.

The new portal will have features for registration, amendment of bye-laws, annual return filing, appeal, audit, inspection, inquiry, arbitration winding up and liquidation among others.

The software will enable processing of application/ service requests through electronic work flow in the CRCS office in a time-bound manner. This will have provisions for OTP-based user registration, validation checks for compliance with MSCS Act and Rules, hearing through VC, issue of registration certificate and other communication electronically.

Senior officials of the cooperation ministry including secretary participated in the meeting.

Since its formation in July 2021, the cooperation ministry has taken a number of steps to promote ease of doing business in cooperative sector.

