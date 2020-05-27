Latest News | Angre Port Handles 22,000 MT of Sugar Export in April

Mumbai, May 27 (PTI) Chowgule-group's Angre Port on Wednesday said it has handled 22,000 MT of sugar exports in April despite severe labour crunch in the industry amid coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

While the industry has been facing labour crunch due to the reverse migration, the port has ensured safe handling of exports without any hassles and sailing against the winds managed to handle 22,000 MT of sugar exports in April besides a total of 1,50,000 MT in FY2020, the company said in a release.

Also Read | Heatwave to Intensify, Temperature in Rajasthanâ€™s Churu Touches 50 Degrees Celsius: IMD Weather Forecast.

Additionally, for the first time since its inception, the port simultaneously loaded two separate mother vessels with sugar, it said, adding that it has lined up another 60,000 MT of sugar shipments for overseas in the immediate future.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)