Chandigarh, Jul 2 (PTI) The Chandigarh administration Wednesday carried out an anti-encroachment drive in the Manimajra area to reclaim 1.5 acres of government land worth crores of rupees.

The drive was conducted under the close supervision of the sub-divisional magistrate (east), in coordination with local police, said an official statement.

In 1998, the Chandigarh administration had legally acquired about 38 acres of land in the said area for public purposes, the statement said.

However, over the years, nearly 1.5 acres of this land had been encroached upon, with unauthorized structures constructed in violation of applicable laws and norms, it said.

Following due process, ?which included the issuance of statutory notices and providing sufficient time for voluntary vacation, ?the administration proceeded with the demolition, the statement said.

Ten illegal structures were dismantled during the operation, which was executed smoothly and without any untoward incident. Adequate police deployment was ensured to maintain law and order throughout the drive.

According to the statement, this action is part of the administration's sustained efforts to safeguard government land from illegal occupation and ensure its optimal use for public welfare. The reclaimed land will now be restored to its intended purpose in line with Chandigarh's approved development plans.

The Chandigarh administration reiterated its firm commitment to take strict action against encroachments and unauthorized constructions, and appealed to the public to cooperate in maintaining the planned and lawful development of the Union Territory.

