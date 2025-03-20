New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL) has directed Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to refund Rs 78 crore to Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL), a statement said on Thursday.

PSPCL has also been directed to pay the applicable interest which TSPL said calculates to around Rs 180 crore.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 21 March 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

"APTEL has directed PSPCL to refund to TSPL an amount of Rs 78 crores plus applicable interest which PSPCL had deducted from the monthly invoices raised by TSPL, for January and February 2017, alleging mis-declaration of plant availability," TSPL said in a statement.

Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL), a subsidiary of Vedanta Limited, is the largest private thermal power plant in north India and represents the largest private sector investment in Punjab.

Also Read | Who Is Badar Khan Suri, Indian Researcher Facing Deportation After Getting Detained in US for Hamas Support?.

With an installed capacity of 1,980 MW (3x660 MW), it serves 30 per cent of Punjab's electricity demand.

TSPL has been supplying power to PSPCL since 2014 when it commissioned its first unit.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)