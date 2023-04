New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) iPhone maker Apple is likely to double the employment base at its contract manufacturers in India to around 2 lakh soon, according to government sources.

As per the sources, Apple CEO Tim Cook has sought government support to widen its components supplier base in India.

"Apple has created 1 lakh employment in India. Based on the discussions, we feel that they will double employment base very soon," a government source said.

Cook has long-term policy stability to foster investments in the country, as per the source.

"He has also asked support to skill Indian manpower to suit the company's requirement," one of the sources said.

The government has offered Apple to define skill set, and it will support them in facilitating it.

