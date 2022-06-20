Mangaluru, Jun 20 (PTI) Following are Monday's areca and coconut prices:

Areca (per quintal)

Old Supari: Rs 51000 to Rs 54500, model Rs 53500

New Supari: Rs 38000 to Rs 45000, model Rs 41000

Koka: Rs 20000 to Rs 24500, model Rs 23000

Coconut (per thousand)

1st quality: Rs 16000 to Rs 20000, model Rs 19000

2nd quality: Rs 12000 to Rs 15000, model Rs 13000.

