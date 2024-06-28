Shimla, Jun 28 (PTI) Around 2.6 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes in the by-elections to be held in three assembly constituencies on July 10, the election department here said on Friday.

A total of 2,59,340 voters, including 3,923 service electors, can exercise their franchise in the bypolls in the three constituencies of Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh, the department said in a statement issued here.

The Nalagarh assembly seat has the highest number of voters at 93,831, followed by Dehra with 84,694 voters and Hamirpur 76,892 voters, the release said.

Dehra has the highest number of service electors at 1,826, while the number of service voters is 1,173 in Hamirpur and 924 in Nalagarh, it added.

There are 6,523 electors in the age group of 18 to 19 years, 3,334 voters aged above 85, 72 centenarian and 2,390 persons with disabilities in the three assembly seats.

As many as 1,576 voters aged above 85 and 423 PwD voters have opted for a home-voting facility in the upcoming by-election, the election department said.

Of the 315 polling stations where voting will be held for the bypolls, 121 polling stations would be set up in Nalagarh, 100 in Dehra and 94 in Hamirpur, it added.

