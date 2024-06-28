Mumbai, June 28: In a significant development for central government employees, the Centre has received a proposal for the establishment of the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC). The new commission is expected to review and recommend changes to basic pay, allowances, pensions, and other benefits for government employees and retirees.

Shiv Gopal Mishra, Secretary of the National Council, has urged the Cabinet Secretary of the Government of India to prioritize the formation of the 8th CPC. Citing the substantial increase in the government’s revenue, which has doubled since 2015 according to budget statements, Mishra highlighted the government’s enhanced capacity to meet pay revisions. “With the GST and income tax collections reaching record highs in 2022-23, the government’s fiscal resources have significantly expanded,” stated Mishra in his letter. 8th Pay Commission Proposal Submitted to Govt for Hike in DA, Basic Pay and Pension; Know How Much Salary Will Increase If New Pay Commission is Implemented

The letter also addressed the disparity between the actual rise in the cost of living and the Dearness Allowance (DA) provided to employees and pensioners. “Post-Covid inflation rates have surpassed pre-pandemic levels, with the price of essential daily goods soaring by over 80% since 2016, as per local market data. However, the DA has seen an increase of only around 46%, leaving a considerable gap that affects the workforce,” the letter elaborated.

Expected Salary Increase After 8th Pay Commission

The proposed 8th Pay Commission, if approved, stands to positively impact approximately 49 lakh central government employees and 68 lakh pensioners. The commission is expected to recommend a revision in salaries through an enhanced fitment factor, projected to be 3.68 times the basic pay. Currently, the minimum basic salary for government employees is pegged at Rs 18,000. With the proposed increase, the basic pay is poised to surge by Rs 8,000, bringing it to a new threshold of Rs 26,000. This adjustment is aimed at aligning remuneration with the current economic demands and cost of living. Central Govt Employees Must be in Office by 9:15 AM: Centre Fixes Deadline for Employees, Warns of Casual Leave Deductions.

Historically, Central pay commissions are established every ten years. The 7th CPC, instituted by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on February 28, 2014, delivered its report on November 19, 2015, and its recommendations were implemented on January 1, 2016. With a decade having passed, Mishra asserts that the 8th CPC should be operational on January 1, 2026. Despite these assertions, the Centre has yet to make an official statement regarding the formation of the 8th CPC.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2024 08:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).