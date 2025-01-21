Itanagar, Jan 21 (PTI) The Raj Bhavan in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday celebrated the foundation days of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura with an event highlighting the spirit of unity under the theme 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.'

Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik, speaking on the occasion, described the celebration as a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to foster national unity and promote a shared cultural ethos.

The event, he said, strengthens the 'Nation First' and 'One India' sentiment, while contributing to the vision of a 'viksit Bharat' (developed India).

Parnaik emphasised that such events provide a platform for showcasing India's cultural diversity. He encouraged the special guests, primarily students, to appreciate the dances and songs performed during the celebration.

Cultural programmes included traditional dances from the participating states.

The governor expressed his gratitude to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura for their cultural contributions and commended the participants for their vibrant performances.

Students from Abotani Vidya Niketan of Pachin village attended the event as special invitees, alongside many residents from these states living in Arunachal Pradesh.

