New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Realty firm Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd has reported a five-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 47.73 crore for the quarter ended December 2024 on higher income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 9.39 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read | What Is One Ring Scam? Know How Cybercriminals Use Missed Call To Levy Expensive Charges, Steal Sensitive Information.

Total income jumped to Rs 215.47 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal against Rs 86.42 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The company has real estate developments across Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Bengaluru and Pune.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 30 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)