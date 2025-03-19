Chennai, Mar 19 (PTI) Hinduja Group flagship company Ashok Leyland has inaugurated a manufacturing plant to produce both diesel and electric buses near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.

Spread across 75 acre land at Malavalli about 40 km from Vijayawada, the factory would manufacture the complete range of diesel and electric buses of Switch Mobility, the electric arm of Ashok Leyland.

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Information Technology, Electronics and Communications and Human Resource Development Nara Lokesh inaugurated the facility in the presence of his cabinet colleagues M Ram Prasad Reddy (Transport), T G Bharath (Industries), Hinduja Group Chairman Ashok P Hinduja among others.

"This is a prestigious occasion for Andhra Pradesh. We are delighted to welcome Ashok Leyland to our growing industrial ecosystem. This plant strengthens our reputation as an emerging manufacturing hub and will play a crucial role in providing employment, enhancing skill development and boosting the overall economy of the state," said Nara Lokesh after inaugurating the facility.

The facility would have an annual capacity of producing 4,800 buses, a modern Learning Centre Nalanda, and an advanced service training centre. It would also contribute significantly to the skill development and employment of the local workforce, according to the city-headquartered company.

Ashok Leyland Chairman Dheeraj G Hinduja said, "The inauguration of the new plant marks the beginning of yet another chapter for Ashok Leyland in this vibrant State, where our Group is committed to explore more opportunities for driving economic growth, creating employment opportunities and generating prosperity in the region."

"With the inauguration of the new plant, Ashok Leyland will further consolidate its position as Number 1 bus brand in India and among the Top 5 globally. This facility will help us cater to the growing demand for fully built buses in India," Ashok Leyland MD and CEO Shenu Agarwal said.

"Production in the new plant has just commenced and owing to our large order book, the plant will start operating at one hundred per cent capacity from day one (of the inauguration). The new plant is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment with high levels of automation signifying our commitment to making products of highest quality standards," he added.

