New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Ashok Leyland has unveiled entry-level Light Commercial Vehicle Saathi at Bharat Mobility Global Expo, strengthening its play in the segment.

The Hinduja group firm has also presented GARUD 15, a multi-axle, front-engine 15-meter fully-built premium bus, a first in the country. It is designed specifically for long-distance intercity travel for India's diverse road conditions, with 42 sleeper berths.

Saathi is built on advanced LNT technology, with 45 HP and torque 110 Nm(newton meters) and has 24 per cent larger loading area with a payload capacity of 1,120 kg.

Priced at Rs 6.49 lakh, it has better mileage and its larger tyres ensure both exceptional performance and efficiency, Ashok Leyland claimed.

”Ashok Leyland has always been a pioneer in the introduction of new technologies in commercial vehicles. Introduction of Saathi reinforces our readiness to lead the transformation in road transport,“ Executive Chairman Dheeraj Hinduja said.

Besides, Ashok Leyland has displayed the country's first electric port terminal tractor, another innovative product from the stable of the company, which was first to introduce electric trucks.

eTIRAN Terminal Tractor has a customizable battery range of 180-350 kilometres, Ashok Leyland claimed.

Equipped with a 360-degree view and easy ingress-egress, air-conditioned cabin, packed with advanced safety features like ADAS for safety alerts, and hill start assist, the eTIRAN is poised to transform port operations in the country.

